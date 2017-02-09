Illegal gambling machines seized from house where man was shot and killed

Wilmington Police seized illegal gaming machines from this house in the 500 block of S. 9th Street hours after a man was shot and killed there on Feb. 5, 2017. (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Detectives seized four illegal gambling machines from a Wilmington home where a man was murdered over the weekend.

Wilmington Police say the machines were seized from a home in the 500 block of S. 9th St. Hours before the machines were found, Montreal Holmes, 28, was shot and killed. Police say Holmes and another other man were shot early Sunday morning. The other man was seriously injured but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police say no arrests or citations have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD or use Text-a-Tip.