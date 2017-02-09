Ministerial Roundtable meets to pray for unity

Clergy members met in Downtown Wilmington to pray for unity on Feb. 9, 2017. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Issues in our country have left some people to believe the nation is very divided, so a group of clergy in Wilmington came together today to pray for unification.

Members of the Ministerial Roundtable of Wilmington stood together at the Statue of Liberty replica next to city hall to pray for unity and peace in our country.

Rabbi Robert Waxman says that he came up with the idea to have local clergy meet to speak, inspire and teach values. Rabbi Waxman said there was no better place to hold this meeting than at the Statue of Liberty Downtown as it is a symbol of freedom.

“We met to renew our faith and dedication to moral issues and ethical issues and education issues,” Rabbi Waxman said. “These are all values that we hold so dear.”

While this event is over, Rabbi Waxman says the work for unity must go on.

“There are other occasions just as today that we must gather together to renew our commitment to important values.” Waxman said.