New Hanover County Public Library hosts Chocolate Fest for kids

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video
New Hanover County Public Library hosts Chocolate Fest (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thursday was all about chocolate at New Hanover County’s Main Public Library in downtown Wilmington.

The library hosted Chocolate Fest for kids.

Children and their parents enjoyed trivia, activities and of course lots and lots of chocolate.

Participants had the opportunity to help make fudge and there was even finger painting with chocolate syrup.

There are plenty of other fun activities happening this month at the different locations of the New Hanover County Public Library.

For a full list of events, click here.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
WWAY’s Full Court Press, special Thursday edition – Feb. 9
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Seahawks back in first place by themselves with win over Dukes
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dozens oppose Walmart access project
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments