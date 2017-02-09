New Hanover County Public Library hosts Chocolate Fest for kids

New Hanover County Public Library hosts Chocolate Fest (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thursday was all about chocolate at New Hanover County’s Main Public Library in downtown Wilmington.

The library hosted Chocolate Fest for kids.

Children and their parents enjoyed trivia, activities and of course lots and lots of chocolate.

Participants had the opportunity to help make fudge and there was even finger painting with chocolate syrup.

There are plenty of other fun activities happening this month at the different locations of the New Hanover County Public Library.

For a full list of events, click here.