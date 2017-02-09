Shoppers line up early for opening of H&M at Mayfaire

Shoppers line up outside the H&M store in Mayfaire before its grand opening on Feb. 9, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Shoppers lined up early today to welcome a new clothing store at Mayfaire.

To celebrate its grand opening, H&M gave away a mystery shopping pass to its first 100 shoppers for store credit up to $300.

“That’s why I came: for the grand prize,” one shopper said. “I want it, want it. Need it, need it.”

Customers started lining up at about 9 a.m. for the doors to open at noon.

Having a store close and a chance to win made shoppers very excited.

“It’s good to have one close to us, so we can shop,” another shopper said. “We don’t have an H&M here, so it’s new.”

This is the first H&M store in Wilmington. The next closest store is in Fayetteville.

