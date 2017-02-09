Southport gets grant for Fort Johnston repairs, more money needed

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The historic Fort Johnston Garrison House in Southport may be getting some work done soon.

Built in 1810, the city says repairs from the1980s are damaging the clay bricks.

The state historic preservation offices still have to approve new repairs.

So far the city has received a $94,000 grant for the work, but it will need to raise more money. Fundraising plans will be announced later.

Fort Johnston was originally a British fort and later a US Army post. It is currently home to the Southport Museum and Visitor’s Center.