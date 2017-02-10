Laney student wins high school bowling state championship

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Shallotte was definitely the place to be on Friday. For the first time ever the high school bowling state championship was held in Shallotte.

All of the Columbus County high schools were represented at Friday’s high school bowling state championship in Shallotte, of course there was a strong Brunswick County contingent as well. Kaan Kurt is a North Brunswick student. “It’s so much fun,” Kurt told WWAY after Friday’s event. “There is so much energy in the building. It’s a blast. It’s unbelievable. I get to bowl with some of the top youth bowlers in the state. That’s an honor.”

Kurt finished as the boys state runner-up. Chad Severt, a Laney High School student, captured first place. “It felt good today,” Severt said. “I averaged about 250 for the whole day and I was able to bowl one of my best friends in the title match. That was kinda cool.”

Madison McCall is a senior at North Myrtle Beach High School. Madison bowled for the West Brunswick High team on Friday, after all, her father owns the Planet Fun Bowling Center in Shallotte. “I felt like a bowled pretty good today, McCall told WWAY. The competition was pretty good. There were girls from all over the state. I came in second. The title match I had a couple splits. It happens, I’ll be going to Tulane University this fall.” Not just attending, McCall will be attending on a bowling scholarship.

Jayla Oxendine won the individual girls title by the way, as for the team competition. Lumberton won the team title for girls. Hoke County finished as the runner-up.Jack Britt High School won the boys bowl state championship title with South View taking second.