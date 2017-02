Whiteville boys win in balanced effort, South Columbus girls barely win

Whiteville's Tyrell Kirk nails a 3 on February 10, 2017. Photo CCCA

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Even though it wasn’t Full Court Press night on WWAY we still featured high school basketball. Check out our game action thanks to the students at the Columbus Career & College Academy we showcased Whiteville’s win in boys basketball over South Columbus and it was a reverse outcome in the girls game.

Friday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys

CROATAN 54 – DIXON 48

NORTHSIDE 76 – SW ONSLOW 35

WEST COLUMBUS 64 – EAST COLUMBUS 45

FAYETTEVILLE ACADEMY 72 – CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 42

WILSON CHRISTIAN 63 – WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 52

WHITEVILLE 58 – SOUTH COLUMBUS 20 **see video

Girls

CROATAN 32 – DIXON 21

FAYETTEVILLE ACADEMY 50 – COASTAL CHRISTIAN 32

WILSON CHRISTIAN 59 – WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 27

SOUTH COLUMBUS 37 – WHITEVILLE 34 **see video