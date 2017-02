WWAY’s Full Court Press, special Thursday edition – Feb. 9

Ashley's Jordan Gagum tries to play lock down defense against West Brunswick on February 9, 2017. Photo ATMC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Did you see the special Thursday night edition of the Full Court Press? We featured high school basketball action involving Hoggard-Laney, West Brunswick-Ashley, North Brunswick-East Duplin and Pender-Trask. We also showcased the UNCW-JMU game from Trask Coliseum and Duke’s win over North Carolina from Durham. Check out our game action!

Thursday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys

WEST BLADEN 72 – EAST BLADEN 54

ASHLEY 65 – WEST BRUNSWICK 64 **see video

NORTH BRUNSWICK 76 – EAST DUPLIN 64

HOGGARD 50 – LANEY 26 **see video

CLINTON 87 – WALLACE-ROSE HILL 64

TOPSAIL 46 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 36

PENDER 77 – TRASK 68 **see video

Girls

WEST BRUNSWICK 49 – ASHLEY 37

EAST BLADEN 52 – WEST BLADEN 33

NORTH BRUNSWICK 58 – EAST DUPLIN 40 **see video

HOGGARD 56 – LANEY 32 **see video

TOPSAIL 42 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 38

PENDER 60 – TRASK 32

CLINTON 74 – WALLACE-ROSE HILL 18