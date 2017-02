WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two cars collided Saturday morning near the entrance of the Battleship North Carolina.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, a grey car and a white SUV were involved in an accident that flipped over the SUV. The call came in around 10:00 a.m. from USS North Carolina Road.

Officials said the drivers of both vehicles were transported to New Hanover County Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

There is no information on the cause of the accident at this time.