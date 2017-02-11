Orlando surgeon speaks about Pulse Nightclub shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Pulse Nightclub shooting was one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

But many lives were saved thanks to the preparedness of the hospitals in Orlando.

Today at the 28th Annual Trauma Symposium in Downtown Wilmington, one of those doctors spoke to offer advice on how others can be prepared in a similar situation.

“You know I don’t think anybody thought about as it was happening,” Dr. Marc Levy said. “I think we were all doing what it took to save people’s lives.”

Dr. Marc Levy, a pediatric surgeon in Orlando, Florida, spoke in front of a packed auditorium about the events that transpired after the pulse nightclub shooting.

He and his colleagues had to get into action to help the more than one hundred victims.

“There was a mass casualty call across my beeper,” Dr. Levy recalled. “I called to ask the trauma surgeon on call if he needed help and by then they were having victims come in one at a time, one almost every minute.”

Dr. Levy helped the victims but credits his hospitals preparedness as to how they were able to successfully save many lives.

He hopes his speech today could benefit others if something similar happened here.

“I’m hoping they get a feeling as we went through a timeline of the event that they kind of felt like we were going through each part of it and then to understand how we prepared for it, not that you can prepare for it, but at least we were somewhat prepared.” Dr. Levy said.

Those who attended said that the speech was very emotional. But from it, they took away the lessons Dr. Levy hoped they would.

It takes a lot of different disciplines coming together to make it all work and have the success that they did have.” Laura Hatcher said.

“It’s just good to know that they have a very strong support in their hospital,” Sandy Yates said. “I just hope and pray that we should have the same if anything should happen here.”