Polar Plunge raises thousands for Special Olympics

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Today the New Hanover County Special Olympics held their 13th Annual Polar Plunge in Kure Beach as a fundraiser for their athletes.

Hundreds of people lined the beach and the pier to see the participants.

There was a mix of general public and Special Olympics athletes taking the plunge.

While the weather outside was nice, everyone ran in the cold ocean for a good cause.

Organizers said that the fundraiser raised over one hundred thousand dollars.

If you missed out on the fun but would still like to donate or volunteer, you can visit the New Hanover County Special Olympics website by clicking here.