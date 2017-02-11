SC man can’t claim self-defense in shooting, trial ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (AP) — A South Carolina businessman will go to trial for attempted murder after a judge rules he can’t claim self-defense for shooting an angry commercial partner.

The Sun-News of Myrtle Beach reports (http://bit.ly/2lC5zol ) Circuit Court Judge Steven John denied the claim and ordered Shai David to face trial Friday. David’s attorney argued he shouldn’t be prosecuted because of South Carolina’s “stand your ground” law. It allows deadly force to defend someone’s home, business or vehicle.

Witnesses and footage from a body camera David wore in November 2015 tended to show David shot Jack Isaiah Rabon, who backed away after an early confrontation and was leaving in his vehicle. David said Rabon began threatening him after some failed business dealings.

Rabon was charged with the third-degree assault during the same incident.

Information from: The Sun News, http://www.thesunnews.com/

