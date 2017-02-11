Wayne Goodwin elected next NC Democratic party chair

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Former state Insurance Commissioner Wayne Goodwin is the North Carolina Democratic Party’s next chairman.

The party’s Executive Committee elected Goodwin during a meeting Saturday at a Wake County high school. He succeeds Patsy Keever, who didn’t seek a second two-year term.

There were four announced candidates. A party spokesman says Goodwin received 92 percent of the vote. Goodwin was endorsed by new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who spoke at Saturday’s meeting of more than 500 committee members.

Goodwin is a former Richmond County state legislator elected insurance commissioner in 2008. Republican Mike Causey beat Goodwin in November.

The state party has stabilized under Keever’s leadership, and Cooper’s victory over Republican Gov. Pat McCrory boosted morale. But Republicans still control the legislature and now hold most Council of State seats.

