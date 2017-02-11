Young girls get special treatment at Little Princess Ball

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Communities in Schools hosted their annual Little Princess Ball this weekend across Brunswick County.

The Little Princess Ball was for girls in kindergarten through fifth grade accompanied by an adult male role model. The girls were encouraged to wear their prettiest dress, ball gown, or favorite princess costume.

With a sold out event last year, CIS partnered with Leland Parks and Rec to add another location in Leland. They also had balls in Southport and Calabash Saturday.

CIS Director of Middle School Programs Mallory Wells said it was an afternoon of dancing, face painting, and games.

“Sometimes they may not have a father figure in their lives or dad is just busy at work or he has stuff going on during the week,” Wells said. “It just gives them that special time for that little girl to spend some time with dad and make her feel special for the day.”

Each girl was given a tiara and wand. Wells says they hope to continue having this event in the years to come.