WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cucalorus Film Foundation and the NC Film Office have awarded 11 filmmakers with “Filmed in NC” grants of undisclosed amounts.

The two organizations work together to support original works by independent artists working in the state.

The 11 projects were chosen from 59 submissions. They range in topic from narrative features to short documentaries.

A press release from Cucalorus Film Foundation states that the organization strove to “embrace the diversity of the film industry” when making its decisions. It noted that grant winners include five female directors, three African American filmmakers, and one genderqueer filmmaker.

The grant recipients are:

• Alex Nomick for Sweet Nothing, a narrative about a college student struggling with his sexuality

• Alicia Inshiradu for What The River Knows, a short chronicling the six months of a young married couple’s tragic life

• Anna R. Jones for Chairman Jones – An Improbable Leader, a documentary about North Carolina’s first African American school board chairman

• Anthony Reynolds for Times Like Dying, a feature about a vengeful farming family

• Brendan & Jeremy Smyth for Mohmmed, a poetic look into forgotten refugees

• Christopher Baker for Sarah’s Big Day, about a girl and her imaginary friend

• Joanne Hock for Martin Hill: Camera Man, a documentary about an obsessed hoarder of filmmaking tools

• Katina Parker for A Love Supreme: Black, Queer and Christian in The South, documenting the journey to reconcile Black Queer Christians with their families

• Laura Hart McKinny for Extraordinary Ventures, a story of employment of teens and adults on the autism spectrum

• Molly Lewis for Paradise: Downhill Skateboarding, about the downhill skateboarding culture of Western North Carolina

• Ricky Kelly for Black Beach/White Beach: A Tale of Two Beaches, about the racial tensions that arise in Myrtle Beach during two national bike festivals every spring