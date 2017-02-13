Belville breaks ground on town hall project

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A groundbreaking ceremony kicked off the start of construction for the new Belville municipal facility.

This is just the start of the economic growth for the town.

“It’s nice to see the growth that we’re having in the north end of Brunswick County and we hope it continues the growth.” Mayor Mike Allen.

Mayor Allen and other town officials broke ground for the brand new town hall in Belville and he says that it’s a step in the right direction.

“I think we have a bright future and a lot of potential for growth and I think it’s coming.” Allen said.

The area has already seen significant growth in the past few years with the opening of the Belville riverwalk and more recently a Circle K gas station.

Allen says a hotel and restaurant are also soon to come.

Each new piece is set to help the area while keeping the character of the town.

“We think that the things that we’re doing with the riverwalk project and bringing this up to the battleship and maintain our town as a small town and family oriented entity, will benefit the entire Brunswick County region as well as well as New Hanover County and Pender County areas.” Commissioner Joe Breault said.

Breault says that there has been an overwhelming amount of support for the growth from residents.

Those people say that they are excited for what the projects can bring to their town.

“I think it will get the community out more,” Debbie Watkins, Belville, said. “Right now we live off the 133 so we stay in our neighborhoods so if we can connect the neighborhoods with sidewalks I think we will connect more.”

“I don’t think people recognize Belville as a city,” Tim Watkins, Belville, said. “You see Leland and no one knows who Belville is. So it sort of gives us a rallying point.”

In addition to that new hotel and restaurant, Breault tells us that a Mayfaire like complex is also in the works.

That will go in right across the street from the new town hall.