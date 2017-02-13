Black History Month Cape Fear Stories: Eugene Ashley

Eugene Ashley's Medal of Honor plaque is displayed in the lobby of Eugene Ashley High School (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Born in Wilmington and raised in New York, Eugene Ashley Jr. served his country in the Korean War.

As a First Sergeant in January 1968, Ashley went to Vietnam as part of the Army’s Special Forces.

Weeks later, the North Vietnamese attacked Lang Vei, where Ashley was stationed, with tanks, trapping the American forces.

He managed to cut a path to let the trapped Americans escape.

In the process, 5 of the 7 tanks were destroyed.

Only 2 Americans died at Lang Vei, including Ashley, hit by machine-gun fire during the 5th assault.

A year later, Ashley’s wife received his Medal of Honor.

New Hanover County honored its native son and war hero in 2001 by naming a new high school after him.