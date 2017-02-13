Black History Month Cape Fear Stories: Joseph McQueen

Joseph McQueen Jr. served as New Hanover County Sheriff from 1982-2000 (Photo: Joseph McQueen III)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Retired Sheriff Joseph McQueen Jr. was hired as the second African-American deputy in New Hanover County in 1971.

He held the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and Chief of Detectives.

In 1982 he successfully won election to become New Hanover County’s first African-American Sheriff.

His popularity, which crossed over ethnic, economic and social groups contributed to successful reelection for the next 18 years.

In 2000 Sheriff McQueen retired as the longest-serving sheriff in county history.

Today McQueen enjoys traveling with his wife Peggy of 49 years, spending time with his 2 grandchildren, enjoying his favorite hobby of tinkering and repairing cars and shopping at the local home improvement stores.

Although he spent most of his professional years in a suit, you’re more likely to see him today enjoying his retirement in a baseball cap and jeans.