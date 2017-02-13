First day of conference tournament week in the books

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — The Laney, Hoggard and Topsail girls all won first round games in the Farm Bureau Insurance Mideastern Conference Tournament on Monday at the Gore Center on the campus of Brunswick Community College. Check out our game action at 11pm on WWAY!

Monday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys

Clinton 86 – Union 36 ( Four County Conference )

Midway 76 – Pender 65 ( Four County Conference )

Girls

Laney 54 – West Brunswick 41

Hoggard 67 – South Brunswick 26 **see video

Topsail 31 – Ashley 25 **see video

Clinton 75 – Trask 33 ( Four County Conference )

West Bladen 47 – Pender 46 ( Four County Conference )