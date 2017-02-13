Silver Alert: Homer Weston Fennell, Jr. missing

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Person Silver Alert for Homer Weston Fennell, Jr., age 74.

He was declared missing on Monday. He was last seen at 114 Rockwell Road wearing a leather jacket and navy or black “docker” pants.

A report issued by the office lists Fennell’s height as 5’8″, his weight as 146 lbs, and his ethnicity as Black.

His eye color is brown and he has no tattoos.

Those with any information on his whereabouts may reach the Sheriff’s Office here.