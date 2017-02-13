Students surprise law enforcement with Valentine’s Day baskets

NHC Sheriff Ed McMahon receives early Valentine gift from local 5th graders. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Fifth graders at a local elementary school gave law enforcement in New Hanover County an early Valentine’s Day gift.

They did it to spread the love to those who protect us.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department were surprised Monday when they received a basket filled with goodies and hand written cards and a heart shaped sign from students at Bradley Creek Elementary.

“What a neat way to start the week off,” Sheriff Ed McMahon said. “Port City Heroes does such a nice job honoring law enforcement. To see the cards from the children, that’s why we do what we do.”

Port City Heroes Founder Timothy Hutto says the school reached out to be involved with hopes to bring a smile to an officer’s face.

“They are the soccer parents,” Hutto said. “They are people who live in your neighborhoods and most of the time we only see them when they are behind us as we look into the rear view mirror so it’s great just to build a comradery and relationship with our law enforcement.”

Port City Heroes dropped off a basket at the sheriff’s office, WPD in Downtown Wilmington, along with the southeast patrol division.