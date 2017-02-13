Supply man faces another murder charge in crash

William Chandler McHenry (Photo: Brunswick County Detention Center)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The man charged with murder in a deadly crash near Holden Beach now faces another murder charge.

William Chandler McHenry, 24, of Supply, was originally charged with first-degree murder and felony aggravated death by vehicle for the February 2 crash on Kirby road near Holden Beach that killed John Henry Howard, 84.

According to the NC Highway Patrol, Betty Erdman, who was also injured in that crash, died over the weekend.

Online jail records show McHenry now faces a second murder charge.

He is scheduled to appear in court on that additional charge tomorrow.

McHenry is also charged with driving with a revoked license. Court documents show that on January 14 McHenry surrendered his license for at least 30 days after Shallotte Police charged him with DWI. A warrant shows he also has a 2011 DWI conviction in New Hanover County.

His bond is set at $1 million.