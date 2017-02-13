Wilmington repaving and drainage projects underway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Two projects included in the City of Wilmington’s 5-year infrastructure improvement plan are currently underway.

More than 2 lane miles on Franklin and Greenway Avenues and a portion of Lullwater Drive between Greenway and Vineyard Lane are being paved as part of the city’s plan. Work began in January. It is expected to be finished next month.

The city says crews will begin work this week on a $2.2 million project to repave 2.8 lane miles on portions of Semmes Drive, RL Honeycutt Drive and all of Donald E Gore Drive in the Pine Valley neighborhood.

The work will be combined with drainage improvements in the area. This should be done by the end of the year.

The city says these projects are among the last to be completed as part of the city’s $41 million, 5-year infrastructure improvement plan that began in 2012 to make repairs to streets and other public facilities. Five cents on the city’s tax rate have been set aside to fund the plan.