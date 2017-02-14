Teen charged with manslaughter set for plea agreement

A Brunswick county teen charged last year with causing a friend’s death is set for a plea agreement.

The District Attorney says Devin Harris was scheduled to enter a plea yesterday.

Harris is charged with manslaughter in the crash that killed 13-year-old Caleb Smith last February.

A grand jury had previously indicted him on charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and no operator’s license.

He has been in jail under a $2 million dollar bond since April.

He was jailed on a charge of removing his electronic monitoring bracelet.

