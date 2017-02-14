Car dealer looks to expand to Kmart site

Sears Holdings announced plans in January 2017 to close its Wilmington Kmart store by spring. (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When Wilmington’s Kmart closes its doors, one of its neighbors could move into the property.

Stevenson Honda has filed an application with the city of Wilmington to expand its lot onto the site on S. College Road, according to city spokeswoman Malissa Talbert.

Stevenson GM Pat Koballa told WWAY the dealership is just looking at possible options to expand, and that its filing to the city simply asks some questions to get that ball rolling.

The Wilmington Kmart was among a list of closures announced last month as Sears Holdings, which owns Kmart and Sears, looks to cut struggling locations. It’s one of four North Carolina Kmarts that will close this spring and one of 78 across the country.

Talbert says the city has not received any official plans for the expansion. She says city staff is in preliminary discussions, but nothing has been scheduled in the review process.