Celebrating Valentine’s Day with carriage rides in Historic Downtown

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Love was in the air tonight as hundreds of people were out and about celebrating Valentine’s Day with their significant other.

While many went to dinner and a movie, or out for ice cream, some couples took a romantic carriage ride throughout Historic Downtown Wilmington.

The rides were by reservation only taking couples to parts of Wilmington they might not otherwise get the chance to see. The 25 minute adventure was complete with flowers, chocolate and heated blankets.

It was a night on the town couples like Chris and Shannon Jones traveled from Jacksonville to experience.

“Last month he took me to New York City for our anniversary actually. So we went to Central Park and had a horse and carriage ride there. So we’re doing it here now,” Shannon Jones said.

As for Springbrook Farms Carriages owner, John Pucci, making memories is what the night is all about.

“The memories that we create. The people that have never done these things before. And they go away always remembering it so that’s the fun part for us,” Pucci said.

A night full of love, fun, and romance that’ is what the company hopes to provide for couples on Valentine’s Day. It is a tradition they have been doing for years.

As for their horses, all 18 of them that provide tours in Downtown Wilmington are rescue horses.