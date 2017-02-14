Dozens enjoy Valentine's dinner at McDonald's in New Hanover County (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It is Valentine’s Day and love is all around. In fact, dozens of folks were “lovin’ it” at the annual McDonald’s Valentine’s dinner event in New Hanover County.

Once a year a couple of select locations serve a special dinner, complete with wait staff who take orders and bring your food right to your table.

Dozens came out for the dinner at the McDonald’s in Monkey Junction.

Families and couples alike came out to celebrate love.

Ted and Mari French have been together for 46 years.

“Oh it was great,” the couple said. “We’ve enjoyed it. We have friends with us. It’s always good to go with couples that we love to be with. Yeah, we’ve had a great time. We’ll have to do it again. Next year, we’ll be sure to come back next year.”

This is the third year the Monkey Junction location has hosted a Valentine’s dinner.

A McDonald’s in Southport hosted its Valentine’s dinner for the fifth year.

David Anderson, owner of the McDonald’s Monkey Junction location, said the idea came from a McDonald’s in a rural area where there were not many dining options on Valentine’s Day.

Anderson added that the event is a good Valentine’s option for families who may not be able to find a babysitter.