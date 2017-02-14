Fayetteville coach accused of embezzling nearly $400,000

Heath Vandevender watches his Trinity Christian team play in Wilmington on February 6, 2014. (Photo: John Rendleman/WWAY_

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – State officials say the basketball coach and athletic director at a Fayetteville Christian school is accused of embezzling nearly $400,000 from the religious organization.

The Fayetteville Observer reports the N.C. Department of Revenue said 48-year-old Heath Curtis Vandevender is accused of embezzling and converting to his own use state withholding taxes totaling $388,422 while he was vice president at Truth Outreach Center from 2008 to 2015.

The center also is known as Trinity Community Services in Fayetteville. Vandevender has been the varsity boys’ basketball coach and athletic director at Trinity Christian, which is part of the organization.

Vandevender is jailed in Wake County on a $50,000 bond. The charges resulted from an investigation by a special agent with the department. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

