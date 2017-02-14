First round conference tournament roundup for boys basketball

West Brunswick players get back on defense against South Brunswick on February 14, 2017. (Photo: John Rendleman/WWAY)

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — In boys basketball New Hanover, Hoggard and South Brunswick all recorded wins on Tuesday in the first round of the Farm Bureau Insurance Mideastern Conference Tournament. New Hanover rolled over Laney 73-44. New Hanover hasn’t lost to Laney in boys basketball since 2003. Hoggard rolled over Topsail 77-40. In a bit of an upset South Brunswick edged West Brunswick 47-44. Check out our game action from Tuesday night from the campus of Brunswick Community College. We also showcased North Brunswick’s win over Dixon.

Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard