House Oversight Chairman questions security at Mar-a-Lago

US (AP) — House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz wants to know more about the information security measures at Mar-a-Lago, which President Donald Trump calls the “Winter White House.”

The Utah Republican asked White House chief of staff Reince Priebus to describe the security protocols in place to protect sensitive information while the president is at the Palm Beach, Florida, resort that he owns and has visited two weekends in a row.

Chaffetz’s letter to Priebus, dated Tuesday, comes after weekend news reports described a powwow between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after North Korea launched a missile. The leaders were at a terrace restaurant that was in full view – and earshot – of Mar-a-Lago members.

Chaffetz also asks Priebus for an “explanation about whether and how the guests, employees, and residents at Mar-a-Lago are vetted in order to ensure that they are not foreign agents or spies on behalf of a foreign government.”

White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Tuesday reiterated that Trump did not receive or review any classified material at the dinner table.