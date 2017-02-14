“Love is in the Air” event gives Wilmington couples free weddings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – 16 lucky couples were able to tie the knot for free in Downtown Wilmington today, thanks to an event called “Love is in the Air.”

The event, sponsored by the New Hanover County Register of Deeds, gifted couples with a free officiant, photographer, flowers, and cake.

Registrar Tammy Beasley said that the event, sponsored by community donations, was a way to help young couples just starting out.

“With today’s economy and everything being so expensive, this is just a wonderful way to give back, and what they would spend on a wedding, they can spend on something else, something more important,” she said.

Brides and grooms expressed joy and gratitude for the event.

“We got engaged on Valentine’s Day, and it’s just perfect that we could get married on Valentine’s Day,” said bride Amanda Frazier. “It was like it was fate.”

James and Jessica Carven also tied the knot at the event.

“It’s very beautiful, and we are blessed that we got to do this today. They did a wonderful job,” said Jessica Carven.

Today marked the first time The New Hanover Register of Deeds Office has hosted the event, but it won’t be the last—an Office spokesperson said that it plans to host the event again in July and December.

The events, when they happen, will be open to anyone with a recent marriage license.