WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Valentine’s Day, and if you’re looking for a romantic evening, McDonald’s has you covered.

From 5 til 7:30 p.m., the McDonald’s in Monkey Junction and in Southport will host Valentine’s Day candelight dinners. It’s the 6th annual dinner for Southport, and the 3rd annual event for the Monkey Junction location.

Of course you want a little live entertainment, too. In Southport, they’ll have live music, and you can dance.