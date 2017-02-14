Seahawks look to get back on track with two game road swing

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

Kevin Keatts answers questions about the basketball season on February 14, 2017. (Photo: John Rendleman)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW men’s basketball team is still in first place in the CAA despite losing three of their last five games. “It’s a race,” UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts told WWAY on Tuesday. “We’ve got four games with two weeks left in the regular season and it’s coming down to the wire and it’s no different for us than the last couple years. We have a very challenging schedule with these four games and obviously going to Northeastern and Hofstra it’s going to be a challenge for us.”

UNCW is currently 11-3 in the CAA. Charleston is a game behind with a 10-4 record. UNCW will face Northeastern on the road on Thursday, then Hofstra on the road on Saturday. The Seahawks finish out regular season at home against Towson on February 23 and then Northeastern on the 25th.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Seahawks back in first place by themselves with win over Dukes
Read More»
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
High-flying Seahawks conclude series with JMU’s Dukes
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
UNCW still tied at the top of CAA with Charleston
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments