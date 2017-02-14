Seahawks look to get back on track with two game road swing

Kevin Keatts answers questions about the basketball season on February 14, 2017. (Photo: John Rendleman)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW men’s basketball team is still in first place in the CAA despite losing three of their last five games. “It’s a race,” UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts told WWAY on Tuesday. “We’ve got four games with two weeks left in the regular season and it’s coming down to the wire and it’s no different for us than the last couple years. We have a very challenging schedule with these four games and obviously going to Northeastern and Hofstra it’s going to be a challenge for us.”

UNCW is currently 11-3 in the CAA. Charleston is a game behind with a 10-4 record. UNCW will face Northeastern on the road on Thursday, then Hofstra on the road on Saturday. The Seahawks finish out regular season at home against Towson on February 23 and then Northeastern on the 25th.