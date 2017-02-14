Wilmington school celebrates namesake’s birthday

WILMINGTON NC (WWAY) — Douglass Academy in Wilmington celebrated a very special day today. No, not Valentine’s Day–Frederick Douglass’ birthday.

Faculty and staff members spent the afternoon reading to the students at the charter school about the famous the abolitionist and civil rights leader. Afterwards, students ate cupcakes and sang “Happy Birthday” in his honor.

Douglass Academy staff said that they see the day as an opportunity to teach the importance and power of education, both past and present, and to reiterate the meaning of their school slogan.

“Education is so important. The school’s motto is, ‘Once you learn to read, you will forever be free,’ which is a quote from Frederick Douglass, and Frederick Douglass found freedom through education,” Jessica Lopez, Dean of English History and Latin said.

The school will also be hosting a Black History Month celebration on February 23.