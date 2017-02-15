Country Club of Landfall to host pre-qualifier and qualifier for PGA Tour event

WILMINGTON, NC (WELLS FARGO RELEASE) — The sites and dates for the Wells Fargo Championship Pre-Qualifier and the Event Qualifier have been announced by the PGA Carolinas Section. The pre-qualifying will be held Thursday, April 27 at the CC of Landfall in Wilmington and at Gaston CC in Gastonia. The event qualifier, which will determine the final four spots into the 156-player field for the Wells Fargo Championship, will be held Monday, May 1 of tournament week at the CC of Landfall. Registration is now open on the PGA Carolinas Section website carolinas.pga.com.

TICKET SALES BENEFIT THE DICK’S SPORTING GOODS FOUNDATION SPORTS MATTER: Earlier, the Wells Fargo Championship and DICK’S Sporting Goods of Wilmington, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach announced a partnership to provide an in-store ticket outlet for shoppers. To further enhance the partnership, a portion of the proceeds from those tickets sales will benefit org which supports youth athletics in public schools in communities like Wilmington. In Wilmington, the two DICK’S Sporting Goods stores are located at South College Road and Mayfaire Town Center. Ticket options from these regional locations are Practice Pack, Weekly and Single Day. Pricing starts at $30. Parking and shuttle fees from authorized tournament parking lots are included in the ticket price. To accommodate families, children age 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. By purchasing tickets at the DICK’S Sporting Goods stores, patrons will also save the $10 shipping and handling fee.

WELLSFARGOCHAMPIONSHIP.COM: Fans are encouraged to start visiting the tournament website often for information, FAQs and updates. Additionally, during tournament week, fans will be able to download the tournament’s mobile website for free. This will include tee times, pairings, tournament news and recommendations for fans attending the tournament.

OFFICIAL COURSE YARDAGE: While it is still subject to slight changes, the official yardage for Eagle Point Golf Club during the tournament has been determined. The PGA TOUR players will face a total of 7,409 yards during the competition with the front nine playing 3,635 yards and the back nine 3,774 yards. That is a little over 150 yards longer that what the membership plays. Par will be 36-36—72, which is the same for the membership.

DID YOU KNOW?: When Arnold Palmer won the 1957 Azalea Open in Wilmington, he earned $1,700. The winner of this year’s Wells Fargo Championship in Wilmington will take home $1.35 million.