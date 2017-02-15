CFPUA responds to wastewater spill in Castle Hayne

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Approximately 3,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into a ditch near Castle Hayne.

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority crews responded to the spill near the intersection of Blossom Street and Hickory Street yesterday afternoon. CFPUA says it happened when a contractor for a cable tv company struck the 12″ Castle Hayne force main while boring.

CFPUA crews shut down pump stations and closed valves until the repair was completed. CFPUA also conducted pump-and-haul operations to minimize service disruptions and environmental impacts.

CFPUA says the spill started around 2:00 p.m. and was stopped around 3:00 p.m.

The wastewater flowed into a ditch that serves as  tributary to Prince George’s Creek.

The NC Department of Environmental Quality directed CFPUA staff to conduct water quality testing.

 

