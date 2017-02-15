Conference tournament roundup for girls basketball

Topsail's Rachel Kapiko looks for an open teammate on February 15, 2017. (Photo: John Rendleman)

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — In girls basketball New Hanover, Hoggard and South Brunswick all recorded wins on Tuesday in the semifinal round of the Farm Bureau Insurance Mideastern Conference Tournament. New Hanover rolled over Laney 53-47. Hoggard held off Topsail 53-47. Check out our game action from Wednesday night from the campus of Brunswick Community College. We also showcased North Brunswick’s win over SW Onslow in the East Central Conference Tournament. The Scorpions won 65-29. In boys basketball SW Onslow beat North Brunswick 77-61.