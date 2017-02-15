Storms down power lines, trees in Brunswick County

A power pole is broken in half on Mulberry Road in Shallotte (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Strong storms left behind damage after they moved through Brunswick County late this morning and early this afternoon.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says it has received reports of a tree blocking the road on Adelaide Drive in Bolivia.

There are also reports of a power line down across Mulberry Street in Shallotte, a tree down on Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia, as well as other other trees down in the Seawatch Subdivision.

There are also reports of a power line sparking on Lord Street in Southport.

There are also reports of a power line sparking on Lord Street in Southport.