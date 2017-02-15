Storms down power lines, trees in Brunswick County

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

A power pole is broken in half on Mulberry Road in Shallotte (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Strong storms left behind damage after they moved through Brunswick County late this morning and early this afternoon.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says it has received reports of a tree blocking the road on Adelaide Drive in Bolivia.

There are also reports of a power line down across Mulberry Street in Shallotte, a tree down on Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia, as well as other other trees down in the Seawatch Subdivision.

There are also reports of a power line sparking on Lord Street in Southport.

We have a crew in Brunswick County. We’ll bring you more details tonight on WWAY.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Severe storm causes damage in Brunswick County
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Pair of area McDonald’s offer special Valentine’s dinner
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Young girls get special treatment at Little Princess Ball
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments