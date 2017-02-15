Humpday Health: 5k Races offer healthy fun for all ages

Runners of all ages participate in Special Olympics 5k Run. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — 5k races are sweeping the nation right now.

Whether you’re looking for a fun event like a mud run, or trying to stay in shape, there is a 5k event for everyone.

Runners take part in a 3.1 mile run known as the 5k.

It’s a way for anyone to hit the ground running.

“Either you’re a great runner or you’re not a great runner but it doesn’t matter,” Holly Ware, Wilmington, said. “You get this boost of I can do this and I can do more.

For some, it’s not just about how you start, its how you finish.

“I like the finish when everyone is cheering you on and stuff,” Owen Thorndike, Wilmington, said. “It’s pretty humbling how you have to go out and work really hard, but the results are worth it.”

Speaking of working hard, as is the case with many races, training is important to make sure injuries don’t occur.

“I run about three or four times a week,” Ware said. “I run short runs and long runs.”

“I train and then she trains and we kind of let each other know what we’ve been doing,” Chris Glisson, Wilmington, said. “Kind of like she said, keep each other accountable. I ran three today what did you run?”

You don’t have to be a world class athlete or even train every day to get moving.

That’s one of the benefits of the 5k, anyone can do it and be healthy.

“I like to be able to see people who you wouldn’t expect to be out here running,” Ware said. “I love getting passed by a 70 year old man or woman. It gives me endurance and a chance to say I can do that when I’m older.”

One of the best ways to participate is with a training partner.

Having someone next to you to push you along is exactly what Chris and Marcie do to keep going.

“We kind of motivate each other,” Chris Glisson said. “Whenever I want to stop she says come on lets go and vice versa. We take our breaks together and enjoy it”

“We like to make goals together so we keep each other accountable.” Marcie Bradshaw said.

5k races are happening all over the place.

So if you want to get off your seat and move your feet.

You can check out the list of all the races coming soon to our area by clicking here