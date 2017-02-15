Man pleads guilty in chase that killed motorcyclist

Troopers conduct a field sobriety test on Eduard Patrick in Wilmington on May 10, 2016. (Photo: Taylor Yakowenko/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A North Carolina man is going to prison for more than 11 years after pleading guilty to Second Degree Murder.

On May 10, 2016, a state trooper spotted Eduard Patrick, 27, driving 79 mph in a 55 mph zone near Maco in Brunswick County.

The trooper tried to stop Patrick, but he kept driving.

Patrick made it over the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, where two other troopers and a New Hanover Sheriff’s deputy tried to box him in at the intersection of 3rd and Dawson Streets.

Patrick kept driving up Dawson Street, reaching speeding of 80 mph and even running red lights, narrowly missing other drivers.

Patrick passed vehicles on Wrightsville Avenue and turned onto South Kerr. The first trooper who spotted Patrick speeding in Brunswick County tried to stop him again by hitting his car. Patrick kept driving toward Peachtree Avenue and drove between two vehicles stopped at the intersection with South College Road, sideswiping one of them and then continuing into the intersection.

In the intersection, Patrick hit and killed Shaun Murdock, 38, who was riding on a motorcycle.

Patrick kept driving through the intersection and onto Pine Grove Drive, where a trooper hit Patrick’s car and stopped him.

Patrick had no criminal record. He was not impaired at the time of the crash.

A judge sentenced Patrick to nearly 12 to 15 years in prison.