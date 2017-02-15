Regal Mayfaire converting seating to recliners

Regal Mayfaire Stadium 16 & IMAX features King-Size Recliners for local moviegoers to test drive before the seating remodel is complete. (Photo: Regal Entertainment Group)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good news for movie buffs in Wilmington. Regal Entertainment Group says some fancy chairs are coming to its theaters at Mayfaire.

REG says it is replacing all of the seats in 15 of the 16 theaters at Regal Mayfaire Stadium 16 & IMAX with king-size recliners. The recliners can adjust to multiple positions and including padded footrests. They should be in place by August.

“Regal is redefining the level of comfort at this theatre. Our guests will soon be able to stretch out, relax and recline while watching the movie,” Rob Del Moro, Chief Technical and Theatre Operations Officer at Regal Entertainment Group, said in a news release. “Regal constantly listens to our guests and looks for ways to improve. With this new concept, these luxurious recliners have scored extremely well. Moviegoers are eager to return for another visit and the opportunity to enjoy Regal’s King-Size Recliners.”

You can try one on for size in the theater’s lobby during construction. Regal Mayfaire will remain open during the work.