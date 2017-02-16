Brunswick County Academy builds homes for strays

Brunswick County Academy builds homes for homeless cats in their wood shop class (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County students are learning skills they can use in the future by building something that can help stray animals. They’ve teamed up with an organization called Paws-Ability.

There’s building birdhouses, and then there’s building cat houses.

Brunswick County Academy’s shop class partnered with Paws-Ability, a non-profit organization, to help build homes for homeless cats.

10th grader Colton Reagan designed the layout for the feline friendly home and was surprised to find out he really enjoys it.

“I thought it was gonna be alright, cause like, I mean, like I like animals or whatever but, its pretty cool to me, I like doing it,” Reagan said.

“This is a partnership between the school, between Paws-ability, between our business partners that donate materials and then the people in the county that just care about these kids. Kids need life skills,” Janie Withers, Paws-Ability president said.

One of many houses they build will help build a purr-fect community.

This is the third house students have built.

If you’re interested in a program like this at your school, go to http://paws-ability.org/