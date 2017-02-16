WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wilmington will host a Mardi Gras event called the “Coastal Carolina Cabaret” to support three local nonprofit groups.

The event will take place on February 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Temple Ballroom on 1415 S 17th St.

Guests are invited to wear masks, participate in a costume contest, and dance while enjoying small bites of Mardi Gras-themed food.

A silent auction will raise money to benefit Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, which distributes emergency food to the hungry; Help Hub at Harrelson Center, which provides short-term emergency financial assistance to those in critical need; and the Wilmington Boys’ Choir at St. Paul.

Live music will be provided by Al DiMarco’s Big Fat Accordian Band.

Tickets are $30 here and can be purchased here.

Interested guests are also encouraged to follow the event’s facebook page.