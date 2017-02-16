Dozens gather to support a “Day Without Latinos and Hispanics”

People participating in Wilmingtons "Day Without Immigrants" (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People across the country participated in an event today called a “Day Without Immigrants” and here in Wilmington, dozens gathered to share a message.

Those who gathered today at Hugh MacRae Park called it a “Day Without Latinos and Hispanics.” The rally started at 4:00 P.M. and wrapped up around 6:30 P.M Thursday.

All were protesting the recent arrests of hundreds of immigrants by ICE agents in several states, including right here in North Carolina. Dozens of people didn’t go to work or school in support of this movement. People of all races stepping up to share a similar message, a message that everyone is equal and this country began with immigrants.

It’s a nationwide movement and local organizer Maria Castillo says her daughter has picked up on at a very young age.

Castillo told us this about her daughter, “She is only five years old. Five years old and she is saying this. She woke up this morning saying ‘Mommy why am I not going to school?’ What I do as a parent is explain to her that we’re going to show the world that we love and we don’t hate. That we have a voice and we matter.”

Similar demonstrations were made across the state today, including in Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh.