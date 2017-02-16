GE Hitachi laying off undisclosed number of workers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A major employer in the Wilmington area is cutting jobs.

GE Hitachi in Castle Hayne is laying off workers, but a spokesman did not say how many.

“As the nuclear energy industry landscape continues to change, it has become necessary to make adjustments to better align with the demands of the current market and our customers’ needs,” GE Hitachi said in a statement.

The company says employees who are affected by the cuts will get “a comprehensive benefits package, including educational benefits and assistance with outplacement services.” They can also apply for other jobs throughout GE.

“In taking these actions to be better positioned for the future, we remain firmly committed to our business, the nuclear energy industry and the local community,” the company’s statement said.