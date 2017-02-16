StarNews hosts Black Issues Forum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — StarNews hosted a Black Issues Forum shining a spotlight on major issues affecting the black community throughout Wilmington Thursday night.

It was a packed house at TheatreNOW in Downtown Wilmington as dozens of community members voiced their opinions on several issues they feel need to be addressed.

“We have problems with our educational system. We have problems with youth violence. But we never can come together as far as these things are concerned,” attendee, Evelyn Bryant said.

It was a chance to come together and have their voices heard, that is what Community Editor Si Cantewell says the whole night was about.

“Currently there’s issues around gang activity and police relations. But there’s a lot of other stuff too so we certainly don’t want to make it just about crime,” Cantewell said.

Shining a light on the key issues in the Cape Fear Community in order to address them in the future. Dozens listened, and questioned, a panel of city and community leaders including Wilmington Police Spokeswoman Linda Thompson.

Aside from crime and unity in the community, other issues discussed included a lack of jobs in the area, economic growth and education.