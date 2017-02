Thursday’s conference tournament week roundup

Ashley's Daitreon Daye extends the lead against South Brunswick on February 16, 2017. (Photo: John Rendleman)

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — On Thursday we showcased victories by New Hanover, Ashley and East Bladen in boys basketball as conference tournament week rolls on.We also featured Midway’s win over the East Bladen girls. Check out our game action!

Thursday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys

Whiteville 47- St. Pauls 44

East Bladen 83 – West Bladen 80 OT **see video

Ashley 64 – South Brunswick 53 **see video

New Hanover 47 – Hoggard 37 **see video

Girls

East Columbus 67 – Fairmont 60

Red Springs 67 – West Columbus 43

Midway 57 – East Bladen 47 **see video