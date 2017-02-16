UNC board reduction soon could head to Cooper’s desk

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper could soon receive his first piece of legislation from the General Assembly – a bill reducing the size of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors by 25 percent by 2019.

The Senate scheduled floor debate and votes Thursday on the measure that already cleared the House by a wide margin. The House and Senate chose all 32 voting members to the board, electing half of them every other year.

The bill has the board falling to 28 members this summer and 24 two years later. Bill supporters say the measure would promote board effectiveness and efficiency. UNC system President Margaret Spellings has suggested a 32-member board is unwieldy.

Cooper can sign bills, veto them or let them become law without his signature.

