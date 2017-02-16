WPD: $5,000 reward offered for arrest of murder suspect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police are offering a Crimestoppers reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of William Shemont Springer, 32.

Police say he’s wanted for the murder of Montreal Holmes, 28.

Holmes was killed February 5 at 515 S. 9th Street around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the house, they discovered two men had been shot. EMS took them to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Holmes was pronounced dead on arrival. Police say the other man, a 34-year-old, was seriously injured but has non-life-threatening injuries.

If you know where Springer is, call Crimestoppers at 1 (800) 531-9845 or use Text-a-Tip.

