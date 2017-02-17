Former NC Senator pleads guilty to fraud, false tax returns

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A former longtime North Carolina state legislator has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraud and tax charges following his indictment last year related to allegations he spent more than $200,000 in campaign funds over nine years for his personal benefit.

Ex-Sen. Fletcher Hartsell of Concord entered the plea deal Friday in Winston-Salem federal court. Court documents show he pleaded guilty to three counts – two for filing false tax returns and one for mail fraud while soliciting campaign donations. The agreement says remaining counts in the indictment will be dismissed at sentencing in May.

Hartsell’s attorney confirmed Friday’s plea but declined further comment.

The plea agreement says maximum prison time for the mail fraud count is 20 years, and three years for each tax count.

2/17/2017 4:43:00 PM (GMT -5:00)